Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Sunday afternoon as witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.

LEWISTON, Maine — Normally, Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group.

It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people of color, according to the ADL.

Video shared to NEWS CENTER Maine by the Twitter page, New England Anti-Fascist Action, showed nearly two dozen people dressed in black standing on the corner of Kennedy Park facing city hall.

"You know why I would wear a mask? Because I'm ashamed," a witness yelled at the crowd.

Earlier this year, the neo-Nazi group marched from Kittery to Portsmouth to protest a drag show. At another show in Boston, the group's leader, Chris Hood, was arrested for fighting in public.

Photos posted by the group to the far-right social media page Gab showed signs that city officials said, targeted Somalian people.

"Lewiston is a city of immigrants," Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said. "This group is from out of town. It's my understanding they were here for about an hour and left."

But for people who had to see the neo-Nazis march through the park, the fear was felt deep.

Julia Harper lives in Lewiston near Kennedy Park and said she saw the group while she was driving home.

"I like to think we embrace diversity as a whole. It's very concerning to see this display of hatred," Harper said.