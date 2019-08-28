AUBURN, Maine — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday after being injured two days prior in an Auburn crash, police said Wednesday.

Matthew Smith was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Hotel Road in the area of Poland Spring Road, not far from the Maine Turnpike overpass.

Auburn's deputy police chief said Smith died shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday as a result of the injuries caused by the crash.

Hotel Road was temporarily shut down around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 as crews worked to reconstruct the scene.