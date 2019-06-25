LEWISTON, Maine — Two men involved in a deadly Lewiston brawl last summer were arrested again over the weekend, police say.

RELATED: 'We all want justice': Family of man who died after Lewiston fight demands answers

Pierre Musafiri, 23, and 18-year-old David Tuyishime were taken into custody after reports of a large fight downtown. When police arrived, they say there was no fight but the pair was shouting and would not cooperate with police.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

Musafiri was also charged with violation of condition of release and refusal to submit to arrest.

The pair have since posted bail.

In April, police charged Musafiri with misdemeanor assault after they say he kicked Donald Giusti while he was on the ground badly injured.

RELATED: 13-year-old among 3 arrested in connection to Donald Giusti beating death

Giusti later died. It took police nearly 10 months to make any arrests in the case.

Tuyishime also told police he had been part of the fight, but no charges have been filed against him at this time.