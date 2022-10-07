Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds."

Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.

Police went to the area of 32 Bartlett St., where they found a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by several bullets, with several doors open indicating the occupants had left the vehicle, St. Pierre said.

A Lewiston man then approached officers with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

St. Pierre said the man was not cooperative with police or paramedics and was restrained before he was taken to the hospital.

Later Friday morning, the owner of another vehicle parked in the same area reported that his vehicle had been hit by bullets.

St. Pierre said the victim remains uncooperative. An investigation into the shooting continues.

Police ask anyone who may have information about it to call Det. Brian Rose at (207) 513-3001 or Lewiston police dispatch at (207) 784-6421 ext. 1.