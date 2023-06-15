Man dies in Auburn crash

The front passenger, a 29-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Auburn police.

AUBURN, Maine — A man died Wednesday night after the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a tree in Auburn.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 405 Merrow Road, according to a release from Auburn police.

Officials said a 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the road and hit a tree.

The front passenger, a 29-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The 24-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old male passenger were both taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. They have been released from the hospital, police said.

Auburn police are reconstructing the crash.

Police said the names of those involved would not be released until their families have been notified.