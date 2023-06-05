Man brought to Lewiston hospital after shooting, police say

Police said they aren't sure where the shooting took place, and the victim is being uncooperative.

MAINE, USA — A man was brought to a hospital in Lewiston on Sunday with a gunshot wound, police say.

The Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine the victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The man was shot in the leg, through the scrotum, and into the other leg, authorities said.

The gunshot victim's girlfriend called 911 while driving him to the hospital. She ended up meeting first responders at the Red Roof Grocery in Leeds around 4 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital from there.

Police said they don't know where the shooting occurred, and the victim isn't cooperating with the investigation. Investigators think the shooting might have taken place in the Litchfield area, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office was notified. According to authorities, the sheriff's office hasn't received any related complaints.

As of Monday, the victim remained in the hospital.