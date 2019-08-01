Talk about hidden talents.

Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster turned into a real-life one-man band Tuesday morning in order to cancel school.

Webster released an original music video for students and parents during Tuesday morning's snowfall and teased kids a bit in his more than a minute-long song.

"You want to know, you want to know, you want to know if there'll be school today!"

Webster began by belting out his original tune on his piano and ukulele. And for his big finale, he delivered the answer all school kids are waiting to hear while playing the accordion.

It may not be the first or the last school cancellation for Lewiston schools this year, but it certainly must be the most tuneful.