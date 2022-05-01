State fire marshal's office investigating garage explosion in Lewiston

One person was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and another was later taken to the hospital to get checked out, officials say

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an explosion at a garage in Lewiston.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at Rotary Auto Center. The garage is located at 865 Sabattus St.

Lewiston fire officials told NEWS CENTER Maine the explosion took the back of the building right off, rendering it beyond repair.

Two people were taken to Central Maine Medical Center, one with non-life-threatening injuries. The other asked to be taken to the hospital later on as a precaution, according to fire officials.

When firefighters got to the scene, they encountered fire and smoke.

Fire officials said the fire was under control by about 11:30 a.m.

Officials shut off power and disconnected water to the building.