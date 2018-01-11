AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A dad in Auburn is talking to police this morning, hours after he says his fiancee's daughter found a bag of marijuana in her trick-or-treat bag.

Steve Gagne says after trick-or-treating in Auburn on Halloween, Gagne and his fiancee went through their 13-year-old daughter's candy as they do every year, removing anything that is unwrapped or homemade.

Gagne says they were shocked to find a plastic bag with loose "shake." Gagne headed to the Auburn Police Dept. Thursday morning to hand over the bag of what he assumes is pot.

Police in Newport, Maine say a parent there got "stabbed" upon reaching inside another candy bag and found a needle in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was the culprit.

This story will be updated.

