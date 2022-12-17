Police searching for missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston

Police said the car Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking for public help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston.

Abdullahi Abdi was last seen on Friday, Dec.16. at approximately 3 p.m. on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety's information officer, Shannon Moss.

Moss said the car Abdi was allegedly driving was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales around 12:30 a.m. on December 17.

According to police, Abdi may not always communicate well because of intellectual disabilities. He's 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Abdi’s family is "concerned for his wellbeing" and needs help finding him, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page. The post said no clothing description for Abdi was provided to officials.

The Lewiston Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 21yo, Abdullahi Abdi. Last night, the vehicle... Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022