LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Lewiston police made an arrest Wednesday just hours after responding to a stabbing in Lewiston that left a man hospitalized.

Following an investigation, Raynold Labree III, 34, of Lisbon, was arrested by detectives and charged with elevated aggravated assault, a class A felony.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said officers and detectives responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to reports of a "man down" in the area of 73 Knox St. A 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his neck area, St. Pierre said. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The condition of the man stabbed was not known at the time of the release, St. Pierre said.

Labree III was taken to Androscoggin County Jail.

Police blocked off a section of Knox Street while investigating. It has since been reopened.

Police said the investigation continues despite Labree III's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Murphy at 207-513-3001 at ext. 3352.

