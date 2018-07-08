LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Lewiston’s National Night Out movie showing has moved indoors.

Event organizers say the 7:30 p.m. showing, part of a nationwide effort for police departments to bridge gaps in their communities, is now at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee at 190 Birch St. in Lewiston.

Originally, the movie was supposed to be shown outdoors on a field at Lewiston's Middle School but was moved indoors due to nearby severe weather.

The movie was set to begin around 7:30 p.m. and wrap up around 9:30 p.m.

