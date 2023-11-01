Lewiston vigil remembers lives lost to human trafficking

Law enforcement in Maine handles hundreds of human trafficking cases every year.

LEWISTON, Maine — It might not be a problem many of us think about a lot, but human trafficking is a very real issue happening right here in Maine.

At a vigil in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday, advocates and community members shined a light on the problem.

“The majority of people that we hear from are female victims," said Elise Johansen, executive director of Safe Voices, which supports victims of human trafficking. "There are also many trans survivors.”

But anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. Johansen said Safe Voices supported 100 survivors last year.

“I think that people in the community have maybe one vision of what human trafficking looks like,” Johansen added.

In fact, it comes in many different forms. Often victims are facing housing insecurity.

HAPPENING NOW: In Lewiston, advocates and members of the community are remembering the lives lost in Maine from human trafficking.

“They meet someone who says, 'I’ll take care of you, you don’t have to worry about a thing, come live with me,'" Johansen explained to NEWS CENTER Maine. "That turns into, 'Well, I’ve been letting you stay here and now you need to go have sex (with that person) in order for you to continue staying here.'"

“In Maine alone, law enforcement handles between three and 400 trafficking cases every year,” Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said during the vigil.

It was also a chance to talk about how human trafficking is being combated in the state.

“We have a good relationship with homeland security investigations," Chief Jason Millen of the Auburn Police Department said. "We have detectives assigned part-time to the human trafficking task force to ensure we are getting a federal response to some of our local crimes.”

"If you have questions about trafficking, or are concerned for yourself or someone you know, you are encouraged to call Safe Voices at 800-559-2927.