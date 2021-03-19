Lewiston signs another redevelopment deal for Bates Mill No. 5

The city council approved a deal Tuesday with developer Tom Platz to revitalize the mill.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston has approved a new agreement for the redevelopment of a large textile mill with the same developer with whom they have negotiated with for years.

The Sun Journal reports the city council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve the agreement with developer Tom Platz to revitalize Bates Mill No. 5.

It is the fifth agreement between the city and Platz since 2015.

The new five-year agreement sets multiple milestones that Platz must meet, commits him to installing two public art pieces, and decreases the number of parking spaces that the city must provide.