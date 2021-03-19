Lewiston signs another redevelopment deal for Bates Mill No. 5

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston has approved a new agreement for the redevelopment of a large textile mill with the same developer with whom they have negotiated with for years.
The Sun Journal reports the city council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve the agreement with developer Tom Platz to revitalize Bates Mill No. 5.
It is the fifth agreement between the city and Platz since 2015.
The new five-year agreement sets multiple milestones that Platz must meet, commits him to installing two public art pieces, and decreases the number of parking spaces that the city must provide.
The large former mill building also requires environmental remediation, including removing asbestos, before it can be redeveloped.