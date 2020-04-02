LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man who was last seen Saturday.

Richard Anthony Luiz Jr., 37, was last seen leaving his home at 496 Lincoln St. in Lewiston at around 7:45 Saturday morning. Family members are concerned because he left his home without his cell phone and a pair of glasses he regularly wears.

According to police, Luiz stated he was going for a walk and would be back, but he has not returned.

Luiz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tattered blue Carhartt sweatshirt and brown sneakers. They said he may possibly have a black leather jacket with fur inside in his possession, so he could be wearing that as well.

Lewiston police said Luiz is described as being 6 feet tall and 155-170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has recently shaved his head and facial hair. The picture below shows Luiz before he shaved.

Lewiston Police Department

The Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone with information on Luiz's whereabouts to call them at (207) 784-6421.