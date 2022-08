The body was found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening, police said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening.

A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 29, of Lewiston.

An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a determination," the release stated.

The Lewiston Police Department is working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death, authorities said.