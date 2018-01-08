LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Lewiston police officers, working without a contract, are wearing green t-shirts, a violation of the department’s dress policy.

The union voted to wear the shirts to express their dissatisfaction with not having a contract, which expired at the end of June. Negotiations with the city started in December 2017.

City officials said the t-shirts have not been issued or approved by the police department and are concerned people might not see the officers as legitimate, which could lead to confusion or safety issues.

City deputy manager Denis D’Auteuil “We need them to understand, urge them to recognize these out of uniform officers to avoid any kind of misunderstanding.”

Officers say the t-shirts are a respectful and professional way to show their dissatisfaction that does not have any impact on service or safety. Pointing out the t-shirts are marked with police identifiers and a Lewiston Police badge.

Officer Nicholas Wiers says “They’re still safe, we’re still here, they still know who we are, but it’s a way for people to look at us and say hey that’s weird whats going on?”

Officers are frustrated about a lack of pay, which makes it difficult to attract quality candidates. Officer Wiers says “I think a lot of new people coming into police work will sit down and look at the pay issue and look at other departments, much smaller, less busy per officer, less dangerous per officer and (they) make a lot more money.”

Officials say while they recognize and support the rights of their officers to make their concerns known to residents, the potential safety issues raised by this action will leave the city with no choice but to discipline the officers.

D’Auteuil says "per the union contract there is a progressive disciplinary process that will need to be enacted as these t-shirts are implemented and worn.”

Officers Wiers responded by saying “I think it’s going to be a shame to spend all of that taxpayer money on suspending guys and pay guys to come in at time and a half wearing those t-shirts, instead of putting money toward funding and pay for the officers”

The city of Lewiston and Maine Association of Police, Maine's largest police union, is currently involved in contract mediation via the Maine Labor Relations Board. Both sides hope a resolution can be reached soon.

Meanwhile, police department supervisors are continuing to be in police uniform and say if anyone has any question about the validity of an officer they can request a police supervisor come to the location or can call 911 seeking verification.

