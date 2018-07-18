LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Lewiston Police Department has announced new steps to crack down on the recent spike in violence in that city. The city has seen fights in the park, more shooting incidents and the first murders in more than three years.

The plan to combat recent violence was announced Monday by the police chief. It will put more Lewiston officers on foot and bike patrols in and near Kennedy Park and adjacent neighborhoods. It will also bring in help from the State Police and even federal agencies.

That enforcement work will focus much of the effort on what city officials call the downtown area, where much of the recent trouble has occurred. City Administrator Ed Barrett says Lewiston’s actual crime rate is lower than a number of other Maine communities, but the recent increase in violent crime has raised concerns. Barrett said police believe drug dealers from out of state are causing a lot of the problem, especially an increase in shootings.

“We are dealing with a lot of people who aren’t necessarily from Maine, but who have located here and have become involved in drug trafficking from southern New England,” Barrett said. “Those folks are the folks we see most of the problems with.”

Barrett and police say they are seeing guns used more often, and that is a major cause for concern.

Local residents also said they are worried about the spike in violence. That includes Bob Michel, who said he likes to walk his dog in the park but has become so worried about the risk of trouble that he carries a knife.

“It's nice to see that police presence even though it’s a shame. You really shouldn’t have to have that here,” Michel said.

City leaders say they have also started working with local youth groups and agencies, to help find more ways to provide positive activities and mentor programs for Lewiston ’s young people.

Barrett said Lewiston’s school-age population has been growing, and they want to find ways to keep those young people away from trouble and violence.

© NEWS CENTER Maine