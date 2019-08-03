LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston's mayor is resigning amid investigations into allegations made by an ex-campaign worker for his opponent during the 2017 mayoral run-off election.

Mayor Shane Bouchard will be replaced immediately by Kristen Cloutier, who will serve as the political leader of Maine's second-largest city until December.

Cloutier, previously the city council's president and ward 5 representative, said she has no plans to run for the seat but said she hopes "the community can move forward." Cloutier is also a state representative for District No. 60.

Heather Everly Berube, an ex-campaign worker for Ben Chin, testified Tuesday in front of the city council and claimed Mayor Bouchard asked her to share inside information about Chin's campaign and then used it against Chin.

Bouchard beat Chin by 145 votes, 3,663 to 3,518, in the 2017 mayoral run-off election. Chin garnered 4,239 votes to Bouchard's 2,979 in an initial election.

In a press conference Thursday, Bouchard criticized the media's reporting "on nothing more than rumor in many cases," acknowledged his imperfections, having "been the victim of some very damaging rumors," and proclaimed his intention to "stand and fight" the allegations while doing so as a private citizen, not as Lewiston's mayor which would "not [be] fair to the people of Lewiston."

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Lewiston," Bouchard said during the press conference. "I look forward to being cleared of all accusations currently being looked into jointly by Lewiston PD and the AG's office."

The Associated Press reports text messages made public by Berube, who said she had an affair with Bouchard, reveal a racist remark he sent her while the two were working to undermine Chin, his political opponent.

Bouchard apologized after the texts became public, the AP reports, and reportedly stated he says "stupid things and stupid jokes occasionally."

Texts purportedly exchanged between Heather Everly Berube and then mayoral candidate Shane Bouchard.

via Heather Everly Berube

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating the allegations, as is the state attorney general's office.

Here's Bouchard's full resignation letter:

"Thank you all for coming today.

"Several allegations have arisen in the last few days. Some of them very personal. It has become clear to me that the media does not acknowledge personal space and reports on nothing more than rumor in many cases.

"In this political climate where the media does not discriminate between facts and rumors it is hard to be a public figure.

"I am not a perfect person. I have made many mistakes in my past. I have also, in the past been the victim of some very damaging rumors.

"My first concern as mayor is and has always been what is best for the city of Lewiston and her people.

"Over the last few days, I have received an overwhelming amount of support from friends, family and colleagues. Most have resoundingly given me the same message. Stand and fight. I intend to do just that.

"But I cannot do that effectively from the mayors seat. It is not fair to the people of Lewiston. I strongly believe that fight will be better fought as a private citizen.

"I have made this decision with deep consideration as to what is also best for my business and family.

"Please consider this formal notice that I am resigning from the position of Mayor.

"I will work with incoming Mayor Kristen Cloutier to make sure she is up to speed on current issues and make this transition as smooth as possible.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Lewiston. I look forward to being cleared of all accusations currently being looked into jointly by Lewiston PD and the AGs office.

"I thank you all for coming and based on the pending investigation I will not be commenting further today."