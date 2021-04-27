Lewiston man killed in downtown motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old Lewiston man died Tuesday evening after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV backing into the street

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV backing into a downtown intersection.

Police did not immediately release the name of the 44-year-old driver.

Lewiston Police Lt. Trevor Campbell said the man was traveling on a "moped-type motorcycle" through the intersection of Walnut and Bartlett streets at about 5 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV that was backing up.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges were filed as of Tuesday evening.