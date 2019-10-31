Every year Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmers' Almanac, gives away incredible treats on Halloween at his home in Lewiston.

This year he's giving away 5,500 king-size candy bars, 600 Halloween cookies, 500 bracelets, and 500 free tickets to the L/A Nordiques.

But you'll need a special password to get the trick-or-treat grand prize.

That password is ... I love the Farmers' Almanac!

If you give this password to Gieger you will get three king-size candy bars!

