SABATTUS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Lewiston man was charged Wednesday with robbing a Sabattus general store.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said Jonathan Thibdodeau, 34, is accused of entering Sabattus Street General Store on Tuesday morning and threatening the store clerk with a knife before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lt. St. Pierre said patrol officers and detectives' investigation was initially unsuccessful in locating a suspect but Thibdodeau was later identified and picked up on a probation hold.

Thibdodeau is charged with robbery (class A) and is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $10,000 cash bail plus the probation hold.

