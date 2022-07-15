Lewiston man, 30, dies in crash on I-95

Troopers believe he fell asleep at the wheel, according to a news release.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has died following a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near the Falmouth exit.

Brandon Bates, 30, of Lewiston, was fatally injured after his vehicle reportedly struck an overpass bridge abutment at mile marker 56 near the Falmouth northbound exit, according to a news release issued Friday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

State Troopers responded to the incident shortly after 5 a.m.

According to the release, Bates' vehicle traveled about 200 feet after leaving the roadway, going behind the guardrail, and then struck the bridge, the release states.

Troopers said they believe Bates may have fallen asleep at the wheel. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.