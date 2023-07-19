x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lewiston Auburn

Man arrested in Lewiston on slew of drug charges

Police said Brian Cormier, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants and, following a search of a backpack in his possession, charged with several drug offenses.
Credit: Lewiston Police Department

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with several drug-related offenses.

In a release Wednesday, Lewiston police said Brian Cormier, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants and, following a search of a backpack in his possession, charged with the following:

  • Warrant - probation revocation (unlawful trafficking scheduled drugs)
  • Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl) 32 grams - class A
  • Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (methamphetamine) 34 Grams - class A 
  • Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (cocaine) 15 grams – class A
  • Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (crack cocaine) 8 grams – class A
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person 
  • Criminal forfeiture

Police said they also found about $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded firearm on Cormier. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and was expected to appear in court sometime this week, the release stated.

Lewiston police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Woman treated for burns after cooking fire in Lewiston

Before You Leave, Check This Out