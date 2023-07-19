Man arrested in Lewiston on slew of drug charges

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with several drug-related offenses.
In a release Wednesday, Lewiston police said Brian Cormier, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants and, following a search of a backpack in his possession, charged with the following:
- Warrant - probation revocation (unlawful trafficking scheduled drugs)
- Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl) 32 grams - class A
- Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (methamphetamine) 34 Grams - class A
- Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (cocaine) 15 grams – class A
- Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (crack cocaine) 8 grams – class A
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Criminal forfeiture
Police said they also found about $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded firearm on Cormier. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and was expected to appear in court sometime this week, the release stated.
Lewiston police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate.