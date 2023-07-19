Man arrested in Lewiston on slew of drug charges

Police said Brian Cormier, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants and, following a search of a backpack in his possession, charged with several drug offenses.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with several drug-related offenses.

In a release Wednesday, Lewiston police said Brian Cormier, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants and, following a search of a backpack in his possession, charged with the following:

Warrant - probation revocation (unlawful trafficking scheduled drugs)

Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl) 32 grams - class A

Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (methamphetamine) 34 Grams - class A

Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (cocaine) 15 grams – class A

Aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (crack cocaine) 8 grams – class A

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Criminal forfeiture

Police said they also found about $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded firearm on Cormier. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and was expected to appear in court sometime this week, the release stated.