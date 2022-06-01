Lewiston kindergarten student cut by razor found in putty

The school's principal said the student's teacher found a consumer shaving razor in a jar of therapy putty, which is made available to students as a calming tool.

LEWISTON, Maine — A kindergarten student in Lewiston was cut Friday by a consumer shaving razor found in a jar of putty.

In a letter addressed to parents Tuesday, Montello Elementary School Principal Jim Cliffe said a student reported to their teacher that they were bleeding on the hand. A school nurse administered basic first aid, and no further medical treatment was needed, according to Cliffe.

At the end of the school day, the teacher found a consumer shaving razor in a jar of therapy putty that is made available to students as a calming tool. The teacher turned this in and notified the school administration immediately, Cliffe's letter stated.

After Cliffe said Tuesday that the school was investigating the incident, Lewiston police spokesperson Derrick St. Laurent told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that the school's investigation was complete. He said police do not plan to investigate further.

St. Laurent said the razor involved in the incident was the only one found, and officials are still not sure how it got into the putty. He said police do not consider the incident to be a criminal matter.

"If your child has expressed concerns or feelings of uneasiness, please let us know," Cliffe said in his letter to parents. "We have a number of resources available to assist, including our school counselor and social workers."