Lewiston High School evacuated Monday due to bomb threat

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.

The school received the threat just after 1:15 p.m., Lewiston police spokesperson Derrick St. Laurent told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The school was evacuated and students were sent home since it was the end of the day, St. Laurent said.

The Lewiston police and fire departments responded and conducted a full sweep of the school, eventually determining the threat was not credible, according to St. Laurent.

Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais posted about the threat on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, saying after-school activities on Monday would continue.

St. Laurent told NEWS CENTER Maine Lewiston law enforcement takes all threats seriously, and in this particular case, the calendar threat made everyone hypervigilant.

"It's unfortunate to receive a threat like this — especially on the anniversary of 9/11," he said.

The incident remains under investigation.