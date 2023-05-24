x
Lewiston Auburn

Lewiston crews respond to fire at recycling center

The fire took place on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Credit: Lewiston Fire Department

LEWISTON, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a recycling center in Lewiston on Wednesday morning.

The Lewiston Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that they were called to the fire shortly after 10 a.m.

The building fire occurred at 424 River Rd., inside the recycling center's processing facility. 

"Firefighters entered the structure and quickly extinguished a fire located on the conveyor belt, near the tipping room, before it spread to nearby piles of recyclable materials waiting to be processed," the post stated. 

There were no injuries, and the fire isn't considered to be suspicious, officials said.

Units left the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.

