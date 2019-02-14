LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston officials are investigating shots that were fired into a parked car early Wednesday evening.

According to a press release Thursday, police received multiple reports of shots fired near Green St at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries in the shooting, but police said they believe this was not a random act.

One woman who works near Green St. told the Sun Journal the shooting, “was like, bang, bang, bang, bang."

There have been no arrests in the shooting as of this time, according to police.

This was not the first time shots have been fired in that neighborhood.

Police investigated a similar shooting in the same area in March of 2017. At the time, police said the target was a second-floor apartment at 22 Green Street. They said they did not know the motivation for that shooting.

Lewiston officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Joey Brown at 207-513-3001 x 3322 or by calling Lewiston dispatch at 207-784-6421.