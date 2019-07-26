LEWISTON, Maine — Nearly five pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted and seven people were arrested in connection to recent enforcement operations carried out by several different agencies, the Lewiston Police Department said Friday.

The enforcement on illegal drug-related activity took place Wednesday through Friday, police said, and involved Lewiston detectives, state drug agents, federal task force members and Auburn probation and parole officers.

Arrests were made after authorities conducted numerous forms of enforcement, specifically through bail, warrant and probation checks.

Four of the seven arrested are Lewiston residents — Abshir Abukar, 20; Anthony Giguere, 28; Nicole St. Laurent, 30; and Kristina Nickerson, 28. Abukar was summonsed on a charge of driving without a license; Giguere was charged with possessing heroin; St. Laurent had a warrant alleging theft; and Nickerson had a warrant alleging possession of drugs.

Two live in Auburn and Monmouth, respectively — Gerald Burnsworth, 26; Mathew St. Hilaire, 33 — and Kevin Mooers, 44, is listed as a transient. Burnsworth is on a probation hold, summonsed on charges of possessing heroin and crack; St. Hilaire is charged with possessing crack; and Mooers had a warrant alleging he violated conditions of release.

Police said during the arrests authorities seized 2.5 grams of crack, 10 grams of heroin and six film strips of Suboxone, used to treat opioid addiction.

Additionally, police said a package with drugs valuing more than a quarter-million dollars was intercepted by law enforcement. Inside was 146 grams of heroin, valued at $22,000, and 2,205.2 grams of meth, valued at $250,000.

An investigation into the intercepted package was ongoing, police said.