LEWISTON, Maine — When Danielle Snow grew up in Lewiston, the huge Bates Mill complex, and the city’s downtown, were in tough shape. The old brick mill buildings that once employed thousands were mostly empty then.

“My family is in construction,” says Snow, “So I remember walking through these buildings before they were renovated with my father and really seeing all the dust, the old equipment, things unused, so its really such a transformation and I love seeing the buildings put back to use.”

Snow has played a part in that. After graduating from the University of Maine she left the state, eventually going to work for the health care company Grand Rounds in California. Three years ago, she convinced the company to locate a new, East Coast headquarters in Lewiston.

Snow — now the company’s senior vice president — says she was confident the company could find good workers to make the business succeed, and the results have proved her right. The company began in Lewiston in 2017 with 25 employees. On Tuesday, Snow told a press conference they had just reached 148 workers and will have a staff of 200 by year’s end. Good pay and a supportive work environment, she says, have made that happen.

“I think the culture of trust, of putting patients first, getting stuff done, doing what’s right is really attractive,” Snow says, “and so we have had no shortage of people applying for open positions.”

The company provides health care management to businesses, to help them control health insurance costs and improve worker health. In Lewiston that work is done in an elegant, open office space in the refurbished Bates Mill building No. 6. But Grand Rounds has maxed out that space, so on Tuesday the company showed off construction of a second, larger office in the old Bates No. 1 building, a short distance away. Snow and case manager Keisia Kimball, who moved from Florida to Maine as one of the first workers at the Lewiston office, say the atmosphere in the office is also an attraction to new workers.

“With our younger people that are graduating from college, we want to get them through the door instead of leaving or going out of state. With the compensation we offer, our values and what we bring to the community that will keep people here and in this community,” Kimball says.

Grand Rounds will move into the new space in January, and has ambitious plans to fill it. Snow says they want to double the workforce to 400 people in the next few years.

