LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Three people, including a police officer, were injured following a reported fall at a residence Wednesday night in Lewiston.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to 133 Pierce St. and found two subjects that had apparently fallen from a third-floor porch balcony in the back of the building.

Both people were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The fall appeared to be accidental but police were still investigating.

The Lewiston Police Department said one of its detectives inhaled or ingested some glass while making entry into an apartment inside the building. The officer was also taken to CMMC for treatment and evaluation. Their condition was not released.

Identifies of the victims and officer were not immediately released.

© NEWS CENTER Maine