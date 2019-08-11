MAINE, USA — The term "a sense of community" is a common saying, but how communities achieve something like that is not as clear. In Lewiston-Auburn, one group is taking a grassroots effort to build that stronger "sense of community."

"I want it to be a welcoming place to live and work," said Sandra Cooper.

Cooper is a member of the group Green Dot Lewiston-Auburn, and is part of the mission to create a kinder and more welcoming community. The method that this group is taking is something they hope everyone in the community can see.

"It's a little sweet message that somebody sees when they're going to the restroom, or going into their break room and sits themselves down with their cup of coffee and they look up at that board and they see this and hopefully they smile," said Cooper.

That message is as simple as a poster with the saying "L/A is a community of kindness."

The posters have been hung up at more than 50 stores and restaurants across L/A.

"To make people feel safe and more welcome in a community that's always been really wonderful to me, but hasn't been that wonderful to everyone else," said Green Dot L/A member Peter Elias.

Group members say the goal of the posters are to remind residents of the kind and strong community they see L/A evolving into, and inspiring those who see the posters to bring kindness to the community.

"Nobody can do everything, but each of us can do something to make the community better," said Elias.

Green Dot L/A also offers community bystander training courses. The course works with groups and businesses to train in reactive intervention to situations of harassment, as well as proactive training to prevent violence before it occurs. You can learn more by visiting the groups website greendotla.org.