Landmark mill in Lewiston closer to renovation

The federal government provides $1 million to help renovate a landmark mill building in Lewiston.

The money, which will be used to fix the roof of Bates Mill #5, was approved by both chambers of Congress, said Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden.

The mill serves as a gateway to Lewiston, and revitalizing it will help it serve as a critical source of jobs again, Collins said.

And the renovation of the roof is one of the last needed steps before the building can be occupied, according to Collins, a Republican, King, an independent, and Golden, a Democrat.

The lawmakers said the roof work and removal of contaminants had been hurdles to finding new occupants to the site for years.

Golden said the renovation is "an important step towards merging Lewiston's history and pride with new economic development opportunities, good-paying jobs, and a vibrant downtown."