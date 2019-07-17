AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man accused of stabbing a woman 11 times last July, just feet away from her twin boys, has been convicted of murder.

RELATED: Defendant causes unique delay in stabbing murder trial

RELATED: Trial begins for man charged in Lewiston stabbing of mother

Albert Flick was convicted late Wednesday morning in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn, following closing arguments earlier that day.

On the morning of July 18, 2018, Dobbie was doing laundry with her children at Rancourt’s Laundromat on Sabattus Street when, according to the police, she started a load of laundry and then went outside and was attacked by Flick.

When police arrived Flick had been tackled to the ground by a bystander. A knife was on the ground. Police say another knife was in Flick’s right pocket.

Three of Dobbies’ friends from the homeless shelter, where Dobbie was staying with her boys, testified that Flick was infatuated with her and would follow them around town.

RELATED: Flick pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing murder

RELATED: Flick charged with murdering mother in front of her children

Flick originally used an insanity defense -- but before the trial started, that was dropped. He then pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Flick caused a unique delay in the trial by telling the judge he had not taken his diabetes medication in jail, and claimed that it might be hindering his ability to decide whether or not he should provide testimony.