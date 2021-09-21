Human remains found at solid waste facility in Lewiston

Maine State Police do not believe that there is any threat to the public.

LEWISTON, Maine — Human remains were found Tuesday morning at a solid waste facility in Lewiston.

According to a release from Maine State Police, a person alerted police after discovering the remains at the facility on River Road shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted in the collection of the remains with members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team. A post-mortem examination on the remains is expected to occur in the coming days, officials said.

Detectives and evidence technicians are expected to be at the facility for much of the day Tuesday to investigate, according to officials. Detectives from both the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South are continuing to interview witnesses and other persons of interest, police said.

According to Tuesday's release, Maine State Police do not believe that there is any threat to the public and will share more information as it becomes available.