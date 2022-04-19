Several injured in Livermore crash

The four occupants who were involved in the crash were all brought to Central Maine Medical Center for moderate to severe injuries.

PORTLAND, Maine — Four people have been brought to the hospital following a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Livermore.

The crash took place on Federal Road, or Route 4, at approximately 2:55 p.m., according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Traffic Tuesday afternoon was redirected at the intersection of Route 4 and Bear Pond Road in Turner.

The four occupants who were involved in the crash were all brought to Central Maine Medical Center for moderate to severe injuries. The cause of the crash and the occupants' identities were not included in the release, pending investigation and notification, the release states.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, the Livermore Fire Department, the Turner Fire Department, and North Star Rescue assisted in crash support and reconstruction.