LEWISTON, Maine — An 18-year-old from Lewiston has been charged with terrorizing in connection to a threatening social media post directed at a current student and Lewiston High School.

Lewiston police said they're still investigating the threat, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday to authorities, prior to the start of school.

Police and the school's resource officer responded immediately and a man suspected of being involved was quickly located, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Abdikadir Haji, a former student of Lewiston High School, was charged and is being held for violating conditions previously in place before the incident.

Lt. St. Pierre said the exact nature of the threat is not yet being released due to the case's activeness.