Former Lewiston mayor sued over 2019 crash involving pedestrian

Editor's note: The video above aired Nov. 25, 2019.

A former Lewiston woman hit in a crosswalk by a car driven by former Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer in 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages.

Julianne Dawson, now of Massachusetts, filed a civil complaint in Androscoggin County Superior Court late last month alleging Cayer was "careless and negligent in failing to yield the right of way" to Dawson when he struck her on Oct. 24, 2019, as she crossed Pine Street in a crosswalk, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

In a response, Cayer's attorney said he was looking at a bicyclist and scooter to his right at the time of the collision. He admitted he hit Dawson with his van but denied other allegations, the Sun Journal reported.

Lewiston Police Department released a video of the crash. Cayer was issued a traffic citation and paid a $180 fine, police said.

Dawson said at the time that the crash left her arm badly bruised and she had a bruised leg and road rash.