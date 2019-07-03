LEWISTON, Maine — Heather Berube wants the Lewiston City Council to consider forfeiting Mayor Shane Bouchard's position.

Tuesday night, she spoke in front of the city council, detailing the months she worked for Lewiston mayoral candidate Ben Chin, while also sharing inside information about his campaign with his competitor, Shane Bouchard, who ultimately won the race for mayor.

"I had an affair with him, and he was able to retrieve e-mails from the [Maine People's Alliance] and Ben Chin's campaign," Berube said Tuesday night. "The best thing I can do for my community is to come forward and be honest and share what I know."

Berube said she gave Bouchard emails from Chin's campaign on Sept. 26, 2018. She said Bouchard gave those emails to the Republican Party and Jason Savage, who admitted he wrote articles for the Maine Examiner, "that twisted Ben's words and made him out to be a racist or to be pointing fingers at other people as racist," Berube said.

She claims that the GOP "rigged" the election, and interfered and affected results and influenced the votes of people.

She claimed Mayor Bouchard wanted to hide their affair.

"I'm not completely innocent in this," Berube said. "It's taken a lot of time and finding people to support me through this, but I would really like the Council to consider forfeituring (sic) our mayor's position."

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Ben Chin, Berube, the mayor's office, and City Council President Kristen Cloutier for comment, but has received no response.