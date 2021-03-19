Fire destroys Lewiston apartment building, leaves more than 20 homeless

The fire apparently started at the base of a bed on the first floor, according to city officials.

LEWISTON, Maine — More than 20 Howard Street residents -- more than half of them children -- are sleeping in hotels tonight after a fire destroyed a three-story apartment building Thursday evening in Lewiston.

Firefighters were called to 75 Howard Street at about 7 p.m. and battled flames on all three floors, eventually cutting a hole in the roof to get into the building.

Paul Ouellette, fire inspector and investigator for the Lewiston Fire Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the fire started at the base of a bed on the first floor.

The first floor was heavily damaged by the fire, while the second and third floors were damaged by smoke.

Oullette said crews had trouble getting into the building due to belongings in the hallways.

The building is a total loss.