Falling tree hits part of Lewiston building in which infant slept

The windy weather knocked down a tree in Lewiston, luckily missing an infant nearby. The child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston infant was taken to a local hospital Monday evening after a tree fell on a building in the area in which the child slept. High winds have been impacting Maine since early Monday afternoon.

The six-month-old child was not injured, city officials told NEWS CENTER Maine, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The incident took place at Tall Pines Drive in Lewiston.

The American Red Cross is working with the family to provide shelter.

