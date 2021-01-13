Dog bite seriously injures two-year-old Sabattus girl

Police say a pit bull terrier bit the girl's face. She is recovering at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland.

SABATTUS, Maine — A two-year-old Sabattus girl suffered serious injuries early Wednesday morning when she was bitten in the face by a pit bull terrier.

Sabattus police and United Ambulance responded to 140 Old Stage Road following a report that a dog had bitten a child, according to a release from the Sabattus Police Department.

Officers determined that the pit bull terrier named "Rev" bit the child on the left side of her face. The child "got in-between" the dog and a toy he was playing with, according to the release.

United Ambulance took her to Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, where she underwent immediate surgery. She is recovering at the hospital.