Death of Lewiston man found Thursday 'does not appear to be suspicious'

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston and Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive near the woods on Farwell Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Lewiston Police Lt. James Theiss, officers responded to 175 Farwell St. in Lewiston at 12:10 p.m. after receiving a report that an unresponsive man was found along the wood line. When officers arrived, the man was dead, Theiss said. He was identified as 60-year-old Barcel Baril of Lewiston.

An autopsy is being conducted at the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. Lewiston and state police are investigating.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine the death "does not appear to be suspicious."