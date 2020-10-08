City of Auburn to unveil public sculptures in 2 different parks in 2021

“Art invigorates our public spaces and is accessible to everyone," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said.

AUBURN, Maine — The city of Auburn is embracing public art, with sculptures set to be unveiled in two different parks in 2021.

The first project is the finalist from the Maine Arts Commission Grant awarded to LA Metro Chamber of Commerce and L/A Arts. Maine sculptor Hugh Lassen’s work, titled “Bud Form,” was selected by the Public Art Workgroup as Auburn’s award winner for the grant.

“Bud Form” is a life-sized abstract sculpture that will stand roughly 6 feet tall with the ability to rotate. The piece will highlight the amazing views of the Great Falls and Androscoggin River from its location in Longley Park.

“The idea behind locating this massive sculpture right as you enter Auburn from the Longley Bridge was to highlight Auburn’s gateway into our beautiful, vibrant downtown, not to mention our legendary view of the Falls,” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. “Art invigorates our public spaces and is accessible to everyone. This sculpture will be such a great addition.”

Lassen’s work has been showcased throughout Maine, most recently in Westbrook’s Warren Memorial Sculpture Garden.

Auburn’s second public art project was awarded to the runner-up of the grant, Maine artist Thomas Berger. Berger’s piece, titled “The Fish,” is a stone sculpture which stretches roughly 9 feet, allowing for small children to sit on and interact with the piece. Anniversary Park will be home to the sculpture, as part of the New Auburn Village Center Plan.

After the original recommendation from the Public Art Workgroup to move forward with the Hugh Lassen work, there seemed to be interest from Auburn City Councilors to pursue “The Fish” as well. After deliberation, staff recommended the City purchase this artwork, using money from the New Auburn Village Center Plan which was refunded by the $246,000 Northern Borders Regional Commission Grant.

Anyone wishing to share an idea for a future public art project or learning more about how to support, design, or implement public art in Auburn should reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director, at sbest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611.

The following is information about both Lassen and Berger, provided by the city of Auburn:

Hugh Lassen was born in 1976 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He learned to carve after seeing a small Native American spear weight carving (also called a “Bird Stone”) in a museum. This surprising event lead him to study sculpture at the Art Students League of New York and drawing at the Spring Studio, NY. Often an idea will emerge from a drawing and will provide the beginning for a sculpture. By carving directly in the stone or wood the idea will be refined until, hopefully, it works in the round.

Hugh lives with his wife and two children in Cherryfield, Maine. His public pieces include "Rhino," at the entrance to University of Maine's Buchanan Alumni House and "Seed Form," also located at UMaine, in the gardens of Buchanan. His pieces "Totem," and "Crocodile" were two of ten pieces selected as permanent installations at the newly created Warren Memorial Sculpture Garden in Westbrook, Maine. Hugh's sculptures are also found in many private collections throughout the US.

Thomas Berger grew up in a rural town on the Moselle river in Germany, where he developed a deep passion for the beauty of nature. As a child, he collected shells, sea creatures and Devonian fossils and created his first sculptures - imitations of fish fossils to complement his collection.

After obtaining degrees in agriculture and economic development, his professional career as an agronomist brought Berger to France, Australia, the Republic of Niger, and back to Germany. During this time, Berger was also an active artist, and participated in art exhibitions in various parts of Germany and designed postal stamps for the government of Niger.