LEWISTON, Maine — A 27-year-old man from Buckfield was killed Thursday night when the motorcycle he was driving left a Lewiston roadway.

The Lewiston Police Department on Thursday confirmed the crash occurred around 5:56 p.m. near the corner of North Temple Street and Orchard Circle.

On Friday, police identified the motorcyclist as Damien Pinard. They said officers found Pinard dead at the scene upon arrival.

Investigators believe Pinard lost control and that his motorcycle left North Temple Street and went into some trees and bushes and into a home.

Pinard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre. He said speed appeared to be a factor.

No one else was injured, police said Thursday.

Roads in the area were kept open as officers investigated.