Breaking the cycles of poverty: How $30 million can help revitalize a Lewiston neighborhood

Thursday at 6:00 p.m., hear what's in store for Lewiston's Tree Street neighborhood after receiving a $30 million grant to address housing, public health, and more.

LEWISTON, Maine — The City of Lewiston will be seeing major changes in the coming years in one of its most densely populated neighborhoods. The 'Tree Streets' will be the site of revitalization after the city and the Lewiston Housing Authority were awarded a $30 million grant to address needs in the area.

"The housing at this point is severely distressed. This neighborhood while it's got a lot of historic buildings has some very poor housing full of lead paint," Misty Parker, economic development manager with the City of Lewiston.

The $30 million grant comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on @newscentermaine, I’ll show you the hope this neighborhood has for revitalization, and how a Choice Neighborhood grant will help bring changes to housing, public health, job training and more pic.twitter.com/wfHprBe3f8 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) June 15, 2021

The funding will go towards replacing distressed public and assisted housing with new mixed-income housing. According to Parker, there will 185 new housing units added as part of the plan in the coming years at multiple location within the Tree Streets.

In addition to housing, funding from the Choice Neighborhoods grant will also go towards improving access to healthcare, job training, and childcare.

"If you don't have proper housing, it's really hard for you to thrive," said Ashley Medina, Health Neighborhoods president. Healthy Neighborhoods is a community organization in Lewiston that has worked closely with the City of Lewiston and other community partners to help secure the $30 million grant and create a Transformation Plan for the city.

"It just means everything and I definitely see a positive future," said Medina. "I just can't wait to see it all unfold.