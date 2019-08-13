LEWISTON, Maine — A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday when he was hit by a car while crossing Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

The collision between the Subaru and child happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 997 Sabattus St., or Route 126, near Dow Avenue.

Police said Jamal Hussein of Lewiston was initially taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where his condition as of Monday was listed as critical. Authorities told the Associated Press the boy suffered a severe head injury.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said there was no indication that drugs, alcohol or speed were factors, and that it appeared Hussein was crossing the road with some of his cousins or relatives when he was struck.

Detectives were still investigating Monday, speaking with witnesses and resconstructing the scene. No one had been charged, Lt. St. Pierre said.

Police said the driver, Linda Vigil, 75, of Sabattus, was not injured. Her car was towed for a vehicle autopsy to be completed in the near future.