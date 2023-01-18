x
Lewiston Auburn

No, there is not an active boil-water order in Lewiston, Maine

There is a boil-water order in Lewiston, but it's not in Maine.
PORTLAND, Maine — City officials in Lewiston released a statement Wednesday to help clarify something that has confused locals after they reportedly have been receiving calls about a boil water order. 

Yes, there is an active boil-water advisory for parts of Lewistonbut not in Lewiston, Maine.  

According to sister station KREM, based in Spokane, Washington, officials in Lewiston, Idaho, issued a boil-water order and are asking all City of Lewiston customers to "conserve water after a reservoir failure." 

Several schools in the Gem State city were also closed Wednesday as a result of the infrastructure issue. 

