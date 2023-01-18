No, there is not an active boil-water order in Lewiston, Maine

There is a boil-water order in Lewiston, but it's not in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — City officials in Lewiston released a statement Wednesday to help clarify something that has confused locals after they reportedly have been receiving calls about a boil water order.

Yes, there is an active boil-water advisory for parts of Lewiston—but not in Lewiston, Maine.

According to sister station KREM, based in Spokane, Washington, officials in Lewiston, Idaho, issued a boil-water order and are asking all City of Lewiston customers to "conserve water after a reservoir failure."

Several schools in the Gem State city were also closed Wednesday as a result of the infrastructure issue.