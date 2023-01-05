Body found in Lewiston under investigation

It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been identified, the Lewiston Police Department said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been identified, the department said.

There is no danger to the public, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



