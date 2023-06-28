One person brought to hospital after fire in Lewiston

One person was brought to a hospital by ambulance.

LEWISTON, Maine — One person was brought to the hospital by ambulance after a kitchen fire broke out on Blake Street in Lewiston early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report about a small kitchen fire at about 7:15 a.m. By the time they arrived, the fire was mostly extinguished after the homeowner reportedly used an "ABC-type extinguisher," Lewiston Fire Department said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook.

One person was brought to the hospital by United Ambulance Service, the release stated.

Fire crews reportedly stayed at the scene for approximately an hour after they arrived.